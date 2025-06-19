Advisory Resource Group Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

