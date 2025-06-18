Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

