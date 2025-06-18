Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1572 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

Noah has a dividend payout ratio of 159.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Noah to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.5%.

Noah Stock Performance

Noah stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Noah has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Noah in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noah stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 307.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

