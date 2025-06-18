CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $309.14 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.52.

In other news, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

