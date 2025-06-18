3,372 Shares in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

