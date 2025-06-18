Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Dunhill Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 382,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 105,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

