SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.