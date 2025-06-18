7,383 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

