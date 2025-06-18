Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAU. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CHAU opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.63. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.