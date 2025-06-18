Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

