China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,088,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 4,210,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,880.0 days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSGEF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Get China Suntien Green Energy alerts:

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for China Suntien Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Suntien Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.