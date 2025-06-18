China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,088,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 4,210,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,880.0 days.
China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSGEF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile
