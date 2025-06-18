Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 58 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in ASML by 4,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $175,257,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $759.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $715.32 and a 200 day moving average of $716.10.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

