Essex Savings Bank Acquires 3,250 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.