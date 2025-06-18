Essex Savings Bank Acquires 3,250 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
