Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 19,934 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

