Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

