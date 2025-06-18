Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of OMFL opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.