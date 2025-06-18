ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ioneer Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of IONR opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. ioneer has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Get ioneer alerts:

Institutional Trading of ioneer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONR. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ioneer by 88.6% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.