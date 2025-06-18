Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 37,908 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

