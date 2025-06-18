Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $791.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $777.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.70. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

