MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

