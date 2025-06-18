First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
