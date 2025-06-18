First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.