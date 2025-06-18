Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $249,684,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.88.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $697.23 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $610.13 and its 200-day moving average is $621.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,672 shares of company stock valued at $55,455,647. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

