Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 306,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.