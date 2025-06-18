Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $274.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

