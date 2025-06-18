MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,801 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after buying an additional 819,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 585,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.