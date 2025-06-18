MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,801 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after buying an additional 819,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 585,192 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
