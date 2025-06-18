Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.4% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,702,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,690,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

