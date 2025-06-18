Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

