Aspiriant LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $327.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

