iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4,780.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396,953 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 4.3% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $56,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

