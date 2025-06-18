Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

