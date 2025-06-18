Marest Capital LLC Buys 1,785 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 0.6% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

