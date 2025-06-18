Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IYW opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

