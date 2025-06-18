Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

