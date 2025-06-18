iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

