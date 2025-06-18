Summa Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Summa Corp. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Summa Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

BME stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

