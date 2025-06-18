9,788 Shares in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

