iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.0% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.