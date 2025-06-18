MN Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average is $225.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

