MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for 9.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $37,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.05.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

