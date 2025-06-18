iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

