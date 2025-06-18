Grandview Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

