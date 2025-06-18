Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires 3,248 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

