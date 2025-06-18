AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,084 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9%

EPD stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

