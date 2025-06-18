Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.61. Tuya shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 372,470 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tuya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Tuya Trading Down 2.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Tuya had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $22,385,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $12,101,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tuya by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

