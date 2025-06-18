Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 4,101,536 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,221 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,626,000 after buying an additional 955,079 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after buying an additional 649,012 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,719,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

