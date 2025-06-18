Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $63.26 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $63.26 million and approximately $588.92 thousand worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,897,056 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

