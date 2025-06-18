Function X (FX) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Function X has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $111.33 million and approximately $241.68 thousand worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 139,619,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is pundi.ai.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

