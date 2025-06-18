Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.13, but opened at $38.27. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 2,712,945 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
