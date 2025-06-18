Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases 5,800 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 1.9% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.