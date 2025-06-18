Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $32.00. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 1,751,790 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNE. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

